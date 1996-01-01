13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Molecular Polarity
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3D structure for SiCl2Br2 is shown below:
Is the molecule polar? If so, which direction does the dipole point?
A 3D structure for SiCl2Br2 is shown below:
Is the molecule polar? If so, which direction does the dipole point?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
from the Si to a point between the Cl atoms
B
from the Si to a point between the Br atoms
C
from the Si toward a Br atom
D
from the Sr atom toward a Cl atom
E
SiCl2Br2 is not polar