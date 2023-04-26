21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Samarium-153 is used for palliative bone pain treatment. It has a half-life of 1.93 days and decays by beta emission. If the bone of a person undergoing treatment absorbs 46% of the administered samarium, how long will it take for the concentration of the absorbed samarium to decay to 0.05% of the original amount?
Samarium-153 is used for palliative bone pain treatment. It has a half-life of 1.93 days and decays by beta emission. If the bone of a person undergoing treatment absorbs 46% of the administered samarium, how long will it take for the concentration of the absorbed samarium to decay to 0.05% of the original amount?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
21 days
B
33 days
C
18 days
D
26 days