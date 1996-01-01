14. Solutions
Mole Fraction
What is the mole fraction of the components of a solution made by 2.15 g benzoic acid (122.12 g/mol) dissolved in 50.0 g of acetone (58.08 g/mol)?
A
Xbenzoic acid = 0.02 , Xacetone = 0.98
B
Xbenzoic acid = 0.14 , Xacetone = 0.86
C
Xbenzoic acid = 0.98 , Xacetone = 0.02
D
Xbenzoic acid = 0.86 , Xacetone = 0.14