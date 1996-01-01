15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction A + B + C → products with the rate law = k[A]2[B]1/2[C].Determine the rate change if [A] is doubled, [B] is quadrupled, and [C] is halved.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate increases by a factor of 2.
B
The rate increases by a factor of 4.
C
The rate increases by a factor of 6.
D
The rate remains the same.