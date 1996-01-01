11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, the solubilities of KCl and KF are approximately 355 g/L H2O and 1016 g/L H2O, respectively. Identify the compound with the larger lattice energy based on this information.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
KCl
B
KF
C
cannot be determined