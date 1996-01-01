18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify a mixture from the following solution pairs where equal volumes of the two solutions, when mixed together, will lead to the formation of a buffer.
a) 0.13 M HCl with 0.15 M NaOH
b) 0.13 M H2SO4 with 0.13 M Na2CO3
c) 0.26 M HCN with 0.13 M KOH
d) 0.10 M NH4Cl with 0.20 M HCl
