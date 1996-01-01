Identify a mixture from the following solution pairs where equal volumes of the two solutions, when mixed together, will lead to the formation of a buffer.

a) 0.13 M HCl with 0.15 M NaOH

b) 0.13 M H 2 SO 4 with 0.13 M Na 2 CO 3

c) 0.26 M HCN with 0.13 M KOH