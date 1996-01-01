8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ammonium nitrite quickly decomposes into nitrogen gas and water as shown below:
NH4NO2(s) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ΔH = –315.1 kJ
Determine the ΔH for the formation of 5.60 g of H2O.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH = –49.0 kJ
B
ΔH = –97.9 kJ
C
ΔH = –56.8 kJ
D
ΔH = –114 kJ