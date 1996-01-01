18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molar mass of an unknown monoprotic acid was determined by titrating it with a 0.0650 M KOH solution. A 0.2011 g sample of the acid required 25.3 mL of the KOH solution to reach the endpoint. What is the molar mass of the acid?
The molar mass of an unknown monoprotic acid was determined by titrating it with a 0.0650 M KOH solution. A 0.2011 g sample of the acid required 25.3 mL of the KOH solution to reach the endpoint. What is the molar mass of the acid?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
153 g
B
122 g
C
112 g
D
108 g