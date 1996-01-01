12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the molecule PBr3 showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the P-Br bond?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P(sp)-Br(sp3)
B
P(sp3)-Br(p)
C
P(sp3)-Br(sp2)
D
P(sp2)-Br(sp3)