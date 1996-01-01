18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below are the titration curves of two acids each with a concentration of 0.050 M. A 40.00 mL sample of each acid was titrated with 0.05 M KOH.
Identify the titration curve that depicts a strong acid and the titration curve that depicts a weak acid.
Shown below are the titration curves of two acids each with a concentration of 0.050 M. A 40.00 mL sample of each acid was titrated with 0.05 M KOH.
Identify the titration curve that depicts a strong acid and the titration curve that depicts a weak acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
higher curve: strong acid; lower curve: weak acid
B
higher curve: weak acid; lower curve: strong acid