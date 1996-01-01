12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the electron and molecular geometry for SiBr4. What is the bond angle and is it expected to deviate from the ideal?
A
EG: tetrahedral, MG: trigonal pyramidal, IBA: 109.5˚, No
B
EG: trigonal planar, MG: trigonal planar, IBA: 90˚, Yes
C
EG: trigonal planar, MG: bent, IBA: 120˚, Yes
D
EG: tetrahedral, MG: tetrahedral, IBA: 109.5˚, No