13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
CH3F is a polar molecule, even though the tetrahedral geometry often leads to nonpolar molecules. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The bond dipoles are uniform.
B
The molecular geometry is not a perfect shape.
C
The bond dipoles are different.
D
The molecular geometry is a perfect shape.