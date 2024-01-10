8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
If 50.0 mL of ethanol (density = 0.789 g/mL) initially at 7.0 °C is mixed with 50.0 mL of water (density = 1.0 g/mL) initially at 28.4 °C in an insulated beaker, and assuming that no heat is lost, what is the final temperature of the mixture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
28.2 °C
B
46.1 °C
C
35.4 °C
D
21.7 °C