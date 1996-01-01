1. Intro to General Chemistry
Temperature
1. Intro to General Chemistry Temperature
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose you wanted to create your own temperature scale based on propyl alcohol (propanol) since you were unsatisfied with both the Celsius and Fahrenheit units. The melting point and boiling point of propanol on the Celsius scale are -126 °C and 97.2 °C, respectively. In the new scale, you define the melting point and boiling point of propanol at 0 °P and 150 °P, respectively. If the outside thermometer reads 99 °P, what would you wear to go out?
Suppose you wanted to create your own temperature scale based on propyl alcohol (propanol) since you were unsatisfied with both the Celsius and Fahrenheit units. The melting point and boiling point of propanol on the Celsius scale are -126 °C and 97.2 °C, respectively. In the new scale, you define the melting point and boiling point of propanol at 0 °P and 150 °P, respectively. If the outside thermometer reads 99 °P, what would you wear to go out?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
If the outside thermometer reads 99 °P, I would wear a t-shirt, hat and shorts
B
If the outside thermometer reads 99 °P, I would wear a thick sweater, insulated pants, and trench coat.
C
If the outside thermometer reads 99 °P, I would wear a cardigan, t-shirt, and jeans.