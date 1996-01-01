18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetic acid is a weak acid that dissociates into acetate ion and hydronium ions in solutions:
CH3COOH(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + CH3COO-(aq)
The value of the dissociation constant (Ka) for acetic acid is 1.78×10-5. If you require a buffer of pH 5.25, what would be the ratio of [CH3COO-]/[CH3COOH] that you would use?
Acetic acid is a weak acid that dissociates into acetate ion and hydronium ions in solutions:
CH3COOH(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + CH3COO-(aq)
The value of the dissociation constant (Ka) for acetic acid is 1.78×10-5. If you require a buffer of pH 5.25, what would be the ratio of [CH3COO-]/[CH3COOH] that you would use?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.316
B
3.16
C
4.15
D
0.415