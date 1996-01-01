15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The decomposition of hydrogen peroxide is catalyzed by platinum and involves the following steps:
Step 1. Pt + H2O2 → H2O + Pt(O)
Step 2. Pt(O) + H2O2 → Pt + O2 + H2O
Determine which is the reaction intermediate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pt
B
H2O2
C
Pt(O)
D
H2O