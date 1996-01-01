10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Photoelectron spectroscopy (PES) can be used to measure the ionization energy of an atom. In this method, the atom is exposed to a beam of light with wavelength λ, ejecting an electron from the atom. Using its velocity (v) and the equation EK = 1/2mv2, the kinetic energy of the electron is determined. The Ei is then calculated from the relationship that the sum of Ei and EK is equal to the energy of the incident light. Using this information, calculate the ionization energy of a lithium atom if light with a wavelength of 30.5 nm ejected electrons with a velocity of 3.523×106 m/s. The mass of an electron is 9.109×10-31 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ei = 733 kJ
B
Ei = 521 kJ
C
Ei = 220 kJ
D
Ei = 642 kJ