18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
The titration curve shown below was obtained when a 10.0 mL sample of a weak base was titration against a 0.150 M HCl solution.
A. Calculate the initial molarity of the weak base solution.
B. What is the value of pKb for the weak base?
The titration curve shown below was obtained when a 10.0 mL sample of a weak base was titration against a 0.150 M HCl solution.
A. Calculate the initial molarity of the weak base solution.
B. What is the value of pKb for the weak base?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.225 M; 10.5
B
0.1122 M; 10.5
C
0.225 M; 3.5
D
0.1122 M; 3.5