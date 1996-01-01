9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that instead of 0 to n–1, the possible values of angular momentum quantum number (l) are the integer values from 0 to n+1. Determine the number of orbitals that exist in the following levels: 1, 2, and 3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
no. of orbitalsn = 1: 1n = 2: 4n = 3: 9
B
no. of orbitalsn = 1: 4n = 2: 9n = 3: 16
C
no. of orbitalsn = 1: 9n = 2: 16n = 3: 25
D
no. of orbitalsn = 1: 16n = 2: 25n = 3: 36