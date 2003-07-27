1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
96PRACTICE PROBLEM
An acetaminophen suspension for infants contains 80 mg/0.80 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 15 mg/kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 14 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)
A
0.80 mL
B
1.50 mL
C
1.07 mL
D
0.95 mL