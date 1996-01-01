6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Complete Ionic Equations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict whether mixing the aqueous solutions of the following substances will result in a precipitation reaction. Write the net ionic reaction for those that produce a precipitate.
FeBr2 + K2S →
Predict whether mixing the aqueous solutions of the following substances will result in a precipitation reaction. Write the net ionic reaction for those that produce a precipitate.
FeBr2 + K2S →
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fe2+(aq) + 2 Br−(aq) → FeBr2(s)
B
2 K+(aq) + S2−(aq) → K2S(s)
C
Fe2+(aq) + S2−(aq) → FeS(s)
D
K+(aq) + Br−(aq) → KBr(s)
E
Since there is no precipitate, there is no reaction.