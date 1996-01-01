18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain liquid has been analyzed and demonstrated a pH change from 6 to 8. Choose the most appropriate indicator to detect this pH change based on the figure below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Thymol blue
B
Phenol red
C
Bromothymol blue
D
Chlorophenol red