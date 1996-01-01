7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following apparatus shows three enclosed 0.500 L bulbs connected by stopcocks. Bulb X at 200°C and has a total pressure of 650 mmHg contains Br2(g), I2(g), and Cl2(g). Bulb Y and Bulb Z are both empty and held at a temperature of 95.0°C and 25.0°C, respectively. Initially, the stopcocks are closed, and assume that the volume of the lines joining the bulbs is negligible.
When the stopcock between X and Y opened and was allowed to reach equilibrium, X and Y has a total pressure of 270 mmHg. Calculate the moles of I2 present in the system.
Useful information:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.60×10–4 mol
B
1.20×10–4 mol
C
4.40×10–4 mol
D
3.80×10–4 mol