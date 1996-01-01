6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Activity Series
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following substances: 5.00 g powdered platinum and 5.00 g powdered chromium metal. Identify the metal that will react with 650.0 mL of a 1.5 M nickel (II) nitrate solution.
Consider the following substances: 5.00 g powdered platinum and 5.00 g powdered chromium metal. Identify the metal that will react with 650.0 mL of a 1.5 M nickel (II) nitrate solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
chromium
B
platinum
C
both metals will react with the nickel(II) nitrate solution
D
neither will react with the nickel(II) nitrate solution