18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The images below show the individual titration curve of two weak bases, a and b, and a strong acid
Which of the following statements is true?
The images below show the individual titration curve of two weak bases, a and b, and a strong acid
Which of the following statements is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Base a has a smaller Kb than base b
B
Base b has a smaller Kb than base a
C
Base a and b have equal Kb
D
None of the above