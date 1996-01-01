What is the difference between the predicted and experimentally measured ion-ion distances for LiI, NaBr, KCl, and RbF if their measured cation-anion distances were 2.94 pm (Li–I), 2.90 pm (Na–Br), 3.20 pm (K–Cl), and 2.88 pm (Rb–F), respectively? (Hint: Use the given image to calculate the predicted ion-ion distances)