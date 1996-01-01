10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the difference between the predicted and experimentally measured ion-ion distances for LiI, NaBr, KCl, and RbF if their measured cation-anion distances were 2.94 pm (Li–I), 2.90 pm (Na–Br), 3.20 pm (K–Cl), and 2.88 pm (Rb–F), respectively? (Hint: Use the given image to calculate the predicted ion-ion distances)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
LiI = 2.06 pm
NaBr = 1.82 pm
KCl = 1.67 pm
RbF = 1.19 pm
B
LiI = 1.16 pm
NaBr = 0.66 pm
KCl = 0.15 pm
RbF = 0.47 pm
C
LiI = 1.78 pm
NaBr = 2.24 pm
KCl = 3.05 pm
RbF = 2.41 pm
D
LiI = 0.02 pm
NaBr = 0.08 pm
KCl = 0.01 pm
RbF = 0.03 pm
