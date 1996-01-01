11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
Magnesium has the ability to reduce some metal oxides. However, the reaction of Mg(s) with ZnO(s) is very endothermic and produces MgO(s) and Zn(s). Use lattice energy to explain why this reaction is endothermic.
The lattice energy of MgO is more negative than ZnO therefore the reaction is endothermic.
The lattice energy of ZnO is more negative than MgO therefore the reaction is endothermic.