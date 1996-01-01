6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the given reduction potentials below, identify whether the oxidation of Pt(s) by Zr4+(aq) will occur spontaneously at standard-state conditions.
E°red Pt2+/Pt = 1.18 V
E°red Zr4+/Zr = –1.45 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The oxidation of Pt(s) by Zr4+(aq) will occur spontaneously.
B
The oxidation of Pt(s) by Zr4+(aq) will not occur spontaneously.