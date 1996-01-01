6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the given reaction a redox reaction? If it is, identify the reactant that acts as an oxidizing agent and the reactant that acts as a reducing agent.
4 Na(s) + O2(g) → 2 Na2O(s)
Is the given reaction a redox reaction? If it is, identify the reactant that acts as an oxidizing agent and the reactant that acts as a reducing agent.
4 Na(s) + O2(g) → 2 Na2O(s)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Redox reaction, oxidizing agent: Na, reducing agent: O2
B
Redox reaction, oxidizing agent: O2, reducing agent: Na
C
Not a redox reaction