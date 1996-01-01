14. Solutions
Mole Fraction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetone (C3H6O) is a highly effective solvent that can dissolve both organic and inorganic compounds, and some salts too. A 2.40 M LiCl solution in acetone has a density of 0.8529 g/cm3. What is the mole fraction of LiCl in the solution?
A
0.157
B
0.577
C
0.843
D
0.352