13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Molecular Polarity
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Even though CS2 and SiF4 contain polar bonds, they are both nonpolar molecules. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CS2 and SiF4 are both nonpolar because the dipole moments are not strong enough.
B
CS2 and SiF4 are both nonpolar because the dipole moments cancel out.
C
CS2 and SiF4 are both nonpolar because all the electrons are equally distributed.