6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solubility Rules
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the given compound is soluble or insoluble in water. Identify the existing ions in the solution when applicable.
i) CuBr
ii) BaS
iii) Na3PO4
iv) CaCO3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Soluble: Cu+, Br-, ii) insoluble, iii) insoluble, iv) Soluble: Ca2+, CO32-
B
i) insoluble, ii) Soluble: Ba2+, S2-, iii) insoluble iv) Soluble: Ca2+, CO32-
C
i) Soluble: Cu+, Br-, ii) insoluble, iii) insoluble, iv) insoluble
D
i) insoluble, ii) Soluble: Ba2+, S2-, iii) Soluble: Na+, PO43-, iv) insoluble