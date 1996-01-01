10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
One way to give a relative value of electronegativity is based on the ionization energy and the electron affinity of the element. The EN value can be calculated using the equation: EN = k(I - EA). Calculate the value of the constant K given the EN value of chlorine of 3.0 from the periodic table and calculate the electronegativity of H using this method.
One way to give a relative value of electronegativity is based on the ionization energy and the electron affinity of the element. The EN value can be calculated using the equation: EN = k(I - EA). Calculate the value of the constant K given the EN value of chlorine of 3.0 from the periodic table and calculate the electronegativity of H using this method.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.52
B
3.50
C
1.30
D
2.60