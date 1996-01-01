13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true?
Which of the following statements is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Smectic liquid crystalline phase is less ordered than the nematic phase because the long directions and ends of the molecules are aligned.
B
Smectic liquid crystalline phase is less ordered than the nematic phase because only the long directions of the molecules are aligned.
C
Smectic liquid crystalline phase is more ordered than the nematic phase because the long directions and ends of the molecules are aligned.
D
Smectic liquid crystalline phase is more ordered than the nematic phase because only the ends of the molecules are aligned.
E
None of the above