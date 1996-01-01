6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
94PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following balanced redox reaction,
Pb2+(aq) + H2S(g) → Pb(s) + S(s) + 2H+(aq)
What is the E°cell? Is the forward direction of the redox reaction spontaneous or nonspontaneous?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E°cell = -0.27 V
spontaneous
spontaneous
B
E°cell = 0.27 V
nonspontaneous
nonspontaneous
C
E°cell = -0.010 V
nonspontaneous
nonspontaneous
D
E°cell = 0.010 V
spontaneous
spontaneous