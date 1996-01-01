6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following spontaneous cell reactions:
X + Z2+ → X2+ + Z
Y + Z2+ → Y2+ + Z
X + Y2+ → X2+ + Y
Sort the following reduction half-reactions in decreasing order of likelihood of occurrence:
(1) X2+ + 2 e– → X
(2) Y2+ + 2 e– → Y
(3) Z2+ + 2 e– → Z
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(3) Z2+ + 2 e– → Z
(1) X2+ + 2 e– → X
(2) Y2+ + 2 e– → Y
(1) X2+ + 2 e– → X
(2) Y2+ + 2 e– → Y
B
(3) Z2+ + 2 e– → Z
(2) Y2+ + 2 e– → Y
(1) X2+ + 2 e– → X
(2) Y2+ + 2 e– → Y
(1) X2+ + 2 e– → X
C
(2) Y2+ + 2 e– → Y
(1) X2+ + 2 e– → X
(3) Z2+ + 2 e– → Z
(1) X2+ + 2 e– → X
(3) Z2+ + 2 e– → Z
D
(1) X2+ + 2 e– → X
(2) Y2+ + 2 e– → Y
(3) Z2+ + 2 e– → Z
(2) Y2+ + 2 e– → Y
(3) Z2+ + 2 e– → Z
E
(1) X2+ + 2 e– → X
(3) Z2+ + 2 e– → Z
(2) Y2+ + 2 e– → Y
(3) Z2+ + 2 e– → Z
(2) Y2+ + 2 e– → Y