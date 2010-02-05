17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
91PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pH of a solution at 30.0°C is 5.60. The Kw at this temperature is 1.471×10–14. Determine the [H+], [OH–], and pOH for the solution.
The pH of a solution at 30.0°C is 5.60. The Kw at this temperature is 1.471×10–14. Determine the [H+], [OH–], and pOH for the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[H+] = 2.5×10–6 M; [OH–] = 4.0×10–9 M; pOH = 8.40
B
[H+] = 3.2×10–7 M; [OH–] = 4.0×10–9 M; pOH = 8.40
C
[H+] = 2.5×10–6 M; [OH–] = 5.9×10–9 M; pOH = 8.23
D
[H+] = 3.2×10–7 M; [OH–] = 4.0×10–9 M; pOH = 8.23