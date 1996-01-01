9. Quantum Mechanics
Speed of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics Speed of Light
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of an unknown element was burned and emitted light with a frequency of 1311 THz. What is the identity of the element in the sample? Use the following information:
Element Characteristic Wavelength (nm)
Al 396.152
As 189.042
Ca 422.673
Cd 228.802
Cr 267.716
Cu 324.754
Fe 259.652
Hg 253.652
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cd
B
Cu
C
Fe
D
Al