A sample of an unknown element was burned and emitted light with a frequency of 1311 THz. What is the identity of the element in the sample? Use the following information:

Element Characteristic Wavelength (nm)

Al 396.152

As 189.042

Ca 422.673

Cd 228.802

Cr 267.716

Cu 324.754

Fe 259.652

Hg 253.652