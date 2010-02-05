18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
87PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cadmium(II) hydroxide, Cd(OH)2, is a sparingly soluble salt with a very small solubility product: Ksp = 2.5×10–14.
Cd(OH)2 reacts with ammonia (NH3) to form the following complex:
Cd(OH)2(s) + 6 NH3(aq) ⇌ [Cu(NH3)6]2+(aq) + 2 OH-(aq) ; Keq = 6.5×10–9
Calculate the value of formation constant Kf for [Cd(NH3)6]2+.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.6×1022
B
2.6×105
C
1.6×10–22
D
2.6×10–5