Cadmium(II) hydroxide, Cd(OH) 2 , is a sparingly soluble salt with a very small solubility product: K sp = 2.5×10–14.

Cd(OH) 2 reacts with ammonia (NH 3 ) to form the following complex:

Cd(OH) 2 (s) + 6 NH 3 (aq) ⇌ [Cu(NH 3 ) 6 ]2+ (aq) + 2 OH- (aq) ; K eq = 6.5×10–9