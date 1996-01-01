18. Aqueous Equilibrium
When KOH(aq) is added to the solution, will the solubility of Ni(OH)2 increase, decrease, or remain the same? Give the balanced net ionic equation for the dissolution process. [Hint: Refer to complex ions formations]
A
This solubility of Ni(OH)2(s) will increase.
Net ionic equation: Ni(OH)2(s) + 4 OH–(aq) ⇌ Ni(OH)64–(aq)
B
This solubility of Ni(OH)2(s) will increase.
Net ionic equation: Ni2+(aq) + 6 OH–(aq) ⇌ Ni(OH)64–(aq)
C
This solubility of Ni(OH)2(s) will decrease.
Net ionic equation: Ni(OH)2(s) ⇌ N2+(aq) + 2 OH–(aq)
