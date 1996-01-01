18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
A buffer solution is prepared using HF and F–. HF has a pKa of 3.16 and the buffer has a pH of 3.35. Determine which of the following is applicable at pH 3.35 without performing any calculations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[HF] > [F–]
B
[HF] = [F–]
C
[HF] < [F–]