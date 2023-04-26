You have to determine the age of an ancient fabric sample. You burn a small piece of fabric in excess O 2 , and pass the produced CO 2 through slaked lime (Ca(OH) 2 ) to produce a precipitate of CaCO 3 . The radioactivity of a 0.545 g sample of CaCO 3 is 2.15×10−4 Bq. Given that the radioactivity of the sample is due to 14C which has a half-life of 5715 years and the radioactivity of recent samples is 15.3 disintegrations/min per gram carbon, how old is the fabric sample?