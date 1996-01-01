14. Solutions
Boiling Point Elevation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution containing 0.200 mol of a nonvolatile nondissociating solute in 400 g phenol boils at 183.47 ºC. If pure phenol boils at 181.7 ºC, calculate the ebullioscopic constant Kb for phenol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.90 ºC/m
B
3.54 ºC/m
C
4.25 ºC/m
D
5.06 ºC/m