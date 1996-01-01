15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate constant values for a hypothetical reaction are 1.356×10−3 s−1 and 2.412×10−3 s−1 at 35.0 °C and 43.0 °C, respectively. Calculate the value of the rate constant at 52.0 °C.
A
3.413×10−3 s−1
B
4.457×10−3 s−1
C
5.114×10−2 s−1
D
1.213×10−2 s−1