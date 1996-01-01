18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 108.64 g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 150.0 mL of water. The solution is then titrated with 161 mL of 4.5 M HNO3 to reach the equivalence point. Identify the alkali metal.
A 108.64 g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 150.0 mL of water. The solution is then titrated with 161 mL of 4.5 M HNO3 to reach the equivalence point. Identify the alkali metal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Na
B
K
C
Cs
D
Rb