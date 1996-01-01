3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, 2.35 g of sample was combusted and produced 1.10 g of NO2. In another experiment, 2.67 g of the same sample was converted to 5.00 g of PbBr2. What is the empirical formula of the sample if it is only composed of N, H, and Br?
A
N2HBr
B
NHBr2
C
NH4Br
D
NHBr