12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Hybridization
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the molecule H2CCH2 showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the C-C bond?
A
σ: C(sp2-C(sp2); π: C(s)-C(s)
B
σ: C(sp2-C(sp2); π: C(p)-C(p)
C
σ: C(sp3)-C(sp3); π: C(sp3)-C(sp3)
D
σ: C(sp2-C(sp2); π: C(sp2-C(sp2)