22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkynes Practice Problems
31 problems
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Benzene is treated as a substituent in the compound below:
Give the name of the compound.
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Benzene is treated as a substituent in the compound below:
Give the name of the compound.
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the bondline structure for the ether with the common name: pentyl propyl ether
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dichloroethane is produced when chlorine reacts with chloroethane in a light-catalyzed substitution reaction. Write names for two dichloroethane isomers.
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cyclohexane has six carbon atoms in a ring. Determine the molecular formula for this compound.