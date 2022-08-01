Positron Emission Example 2

now following what we've learned so far about all the different types of the case and emissions out there. Let's try our best to answer this one. So here we're gonna say a nuclei I'd off Valium or not, Valium story, Um 2. 25 undergoes three off of the case for beta decays and a gamma emission. What is the product? So remember, thorium has an atomic number of 90. It's gonna undergo three off of the case and off of the case basically produced the helium or Alfa particle plus four baited a case. So that's four electrons being admitted, plus gamma, which is 0/0. So basically, when you have three helium particles being admitted, that's three times four, which is 12 3 times to which is six four times zero, which is 04 times negative one, which is negative for again. This is not the proper way to write it. I'm just combining all the math just to make it easier for us to see what the answer is. So we're gonna say 12 here, so the new element would have to be to 13 because 12 plus 2 13 would give me the 25 I started out with and then here six plus this negative four gives me too. So it has to be 88 here because 88 plus two will give me back the 90 I started out with. So then we're gonna say we have 88. So that is our A, which is radium. And because we underwent a gamma emission, Technically, this would be in an excited state. So we put little Asterix there to show that it's an excited state. So that's all we have to do. And this top equation will be the correct way to write the equation, remember? Oops, Remember, I just combined everything. I just combined everything here to make the math easier. Easier for us to see what's going on. But it's this top equation. That's the correct format that your professor will be looking for. So just remember, fundamentally decay. The mission means the particle be a product. Capture or absorption means it will be a reacted. That's the key to this. And then just remembering what's an Alfa particle of beta particle? Positron, a gamma? All those different concepts

