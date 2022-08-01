Positron Emission Concept 1

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at positron emission. So here, we're gonna say positive positron emission occurs when an unstable nucleus emits a positron. Now, what's a positron? A positron is an anti particle of the electron. Remember, the electron is represented by this. Ah, positron is the opposite of that. So it looks like an electron. But instead of it having a negative sign, it'll have the opposite sign. So it'll be a positive electron. So a positron is considered just a positive electron. I know this is weird, but again, remember, we're dealing with nuclear reactions. So a lot of unaccustomed things that we are not used to seeing do occur. And one of them is this positron. So we're gonna say here, here's our positron now, because we're talking about the word emission again, Emission would mean decay, which means that this positron would be a product. So let's think of an example here. Einstein has its own element named after him Einstein E um, so Einstein E, um, we'll deal with isotope to 53 of Einstein E. Um, So Einstein, um, is yes. On our periodic table, it has an atomic number of 99 we're going to emit a positron. And because we're emitting a positron, let's see. So because the atomic masses zero the new elements still gonna be 53. But because the bottom is one what number plus one gives me 99 it have to be on 98. So here, that would just be CF. So this would be an example of a positron decay or positron emission.

